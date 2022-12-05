The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission has charged three people following a major investigation into alleged jigger use during trackwork at Birdsville in August.
Queensland thoroughbred trainer Todd Austin, his wife Toni Austin and jockey Ric McMahon have been charged with a range of offences.
The major investigation started after a picture was posted online of a jockey allegedly holding a jigger in his hand as he rode early morning track work at Birdsville ahead of their cup carnival.
A jigger is a handheld device that can deliver an electric shock to a horse and is used in a bid to improve performance.
The investigation initially resulted with the scratching of Todd Austin's four horses on Friday, which decimated the already skinny fields, and his starters in the Birdsville Cup on the Saturday.
Ric McMahon, who was in hot form winning on seven of his last 10 rides, was stood down from riding at the event. He had four rides across the two days, and they were all on Austin-trained horses.
Mr Austin and Mr McMahon have since been charged with possession of a jigger and providing false or misleading evidence at an inquiry.
Mr Austin has also been charged with commissioning an act of cruelty.
He and his wife Toni Austin have also been charged with providing false or misleading information to QRIC Stewards in relation to the investigation into the matter at Birdsville.
The trio now have until December 12 to submit their pleas to the charges.
Mr McMahon won the state's champion country jockey title last season while Mr Austin has won three Birdsville Cups in the past 10 years.
This year's cup nomination Hemmerle would have given him his fourth Birdsville Cup win, had it crossed the line in time.
