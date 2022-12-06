Residents in north west Queensland have been advised to stay safe and keep cool after a heatwave warning was issued for large parts of the region.
The warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for Tuesday, December 6 and is expected to last three days.
The Bureau issued the warning, saying temperatures will continue to rise later in the week, with conditions intensifying and extending in area.
A severe heatwave warning was also issued and is likely to impact locations such as Doomadgee, Croydon, Mount Isa and Hughenden.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.
The Bureau said people in an area experiencing a heatwave should seek a place to keep cool, such as their home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.
At home, people are encouraged to close their windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of the home, while cooling the house with fans or air-conditioners if available.
QAS clinical director Tony Hucker also issued a warning to Queenslanders, advising residents to look out for signs of heat stress in themselves and others.
"You need to plan your day... make sure you avoid the hottest part of the day," Mr Hucker said.
"If you're working outside, take lots of small breaks... have a big container of water close by and sip it regularly while you're doing manual work," he said.
"If you're not so well, or really old or really young...keep the little ones inside in air conditioning or in front of a fan and spray some water around to keep the temperature down.
"Try and minimise the amount of clothing on young bubs, keep their feeds up and make sure they've got the right amount of wet nappies."
Mr Hucker said sometimes people suffering from heat exhaustion won't know.
"It relies on other people to notice," he said.
"If you look at someone I think they look hot and flushed and don't look very well or start to exhibit some abnormal behavior, you need to you need to grab them and get them into a nice shady spot or inside air conditioning.
"Get them drinking and if they cannot drink... that's a sign to call triple zero and get an ambulance. They need medical help."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.