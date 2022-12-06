The North West Star
Phase one of Doomadgee and Mornington Island hospital expansion project completed

December 7 2022 - 8:00am
Patients at Mornington Island Hospital have access to two new satellite dialysis chairs to treat kidney failure. Picture supplied.

Hospitals in Doomadgee and Mornington Island have finished upgrades, allowing eight people to return to country for specialised kidney treatment.

