Making the headlines in 2022: Jul-Dec

Take a look back at the stories that mattered in 2022 with the North West Star's year in review.
Mount Isa's Indigenous voice - July
Mount Isa woman, Pattie Lees, was chosen to join the new Queensland's First Nations Consultative Committee to provide an Indigenous Voice.
Winton unearths 100 million year old teeth - July
Scientists unearthed a set of teeth from a giant herbivorous dinosaur in an "exceptionally rare" find at Winton. The teeth were discovered at Elderslie Station near Winton, which was on an inland sea 96 million years ago.
Phoebe Ryder crowned Community Quest Champion - August
Mount Isa nurse Phoebe Ryder was crowned the 2022 Isa Rodeo Community Quest Champion, while Tammy James was crowned the Community Quest Charity Champion after raising funds for Cancer House.
Mount Isa's only LPG bowser deserted - August
The removal of Mount Isa's only LPG bowser created an 1,100km fuel gap for drivers of LPG vehicles between Hughenden and Tennant Creek.
North West pays tribute to Queen - September
Flags in Mount Isa and the Flinders Shire were flown at half-mast following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
Former Mount Isa boy to open for Luke Combs - September
Former Mount Isa boy, Lane Pittman, will open for one of the world's biggest country music artists, when Luke Combs tours Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
Mount Isa City Council CEO resigns - October
The Mount Isa City Council's Chief Executive Officer David Keenan resigned from his role effective immediately during mid-October. The Council maintained his resignation had "nothing to do" with the appointment of Local Government advisor Hayden Wright.
1932 Cloncurry bank robbery set for short film - October
The story of a legendary bank robbery will be told on film for the very first time in North West Queensland as Cloncurry increases its reputation as the prime destination for filmmakers.
Father Mick nominated in Queensland Australian of the Year Awards - November
A humbled Father Michael Lowcock was nominated for the Queensland 2023 Senior Australian of the Year.
Best in QLD from Isa - November
Multi-talented Indigenous musician and renowned classical composer who grew up in Mount Isa, William Barton, was awarded the top honour at the 2023 Queensland Australian of the Year awards.
Community pleads after fatal hit and run - December
The Mount Isa community united as one with the family of 30-year-old Jason Dick, who was killed in a hit and run incident in early November. Community leaders along with police and the victim's family have appealed to the public for answers.
'Rock Chicks' unearth prehistoric 'Rosetta stone' - December
Three amateur palaeontologists discovered the remains of a 100-million-year-old long-necked marine reptile at an outback Queensland station. It was discovered at a sprawling remote property in the McKinlay region and was described as the Rosetta Stone of marine reptile palaeontology.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
