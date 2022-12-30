The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Making the headlines in 2022: Jul-Dec

JC
Emily Lowe
By Jeremy Cook, and Emily Lowe
December 31 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Take a look back at the stories that mattered in 2022 with the North West Star's year in review.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.