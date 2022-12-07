The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa community 'deeply impacted' as family of hit and run victim plead for answers

Updated December 7 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Isa community has called for answers after 30-year old Jason Dick was killed in a hit and run in November 2022. Pictures QPS.

The Mount Isa community has united as one with the family of a man who was killed in a hit and run incident in early November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.