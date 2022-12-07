The Mount Isa community has united as one with the family of a man who was killed in a hit and run incident in early November.
At around 1am on Saturday, November 5 an unknown vehicle was travelling along Moore Crescent when it struck 30-year-old Jason Dick, who sustained significant injuries as a result and passed away at the scene.
According to police, the vehicle and its occupants did not remain at the scene or call emergency services.
Community leaders along with police and the victim's family have appealed to the public for answers.
Mr Dick's mother Maudie Wilde said her son was a good boy and called for anyone who knew what happened on November 5 to tell police.
"It'd be good if we could get someone just to come forward and say what happened, then it'll be all over... It'd be good if they could come and let us know," Ms Wilde said.
His partner, Wongka Neale, spoke of how much he loved spending time with mates and exploring the Mount Isa area.
"One of his favourite things was just to hang out with his mates, going out to the junction every weekend. He loved his fishing," Ms Neale said.
"If you know something just come forward, because we're not going to find out anything if they don't come forward," she said.
"I want to just move on. All I want is answers, that's all."
Mount Isa City Councillor Kim Coghlan said family and the community needed answers.
"Jason worked for the council's parks and gardens department and his passing had left his entire team missing him," she said.
"He was a very, very hard worker and an honest employee.
"We lost a good person that we want some answers for, to know what's happened (to him)."
Mount Isa Police responded to the death by establishing an investigation centre to determine the circumstances around the tragic death of Jason.
District Detective Inspector Dave Barron said police have also sought assistance from specialist units in Brisbane and Townsville to work directly with local investigators.
"The impact of this death on the Mount Isa community is significant," Mr Barron said.
"Jason has a daughter and other family members in this community who have been deeply impacted by this incident."
Inspector Barron appealed for anyone with relevant information or CCTV footage to contact police or crime stoppers.
He said information could be provided anonymously through crime stoppers.
"On that night, Jason was walking along Moore Crescent, Mount Isa when he was struck by a motor vehicle, which tragically caused his death," he said.
"The vehicle that struck Jason didn't stop and did not remain at the scene."
