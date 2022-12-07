With Christmas fast approaching, one business in the Mount Isa CBD has taken it upon themselves to add some extra festive joy for its customers.
An insurance company on Camooweal Street has decorated its front window and office with a whole host of Christmas decorations.
The decorations ranged from a 'Polar Xpress' ticket box to a North Pole postal service, Christmas trees, gifts and an 'elf workshop'.
Mickey Mouse and his entourage can also be spotted in the front window getting in to the festive spirit.
As communities in north west Queensland head in to the second week of December, many are preparing for a busy festive season. Check out our guide to what's happening over the Christmas period.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
