The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Business in Mount Isa adds layer of Christmas joy to CBD

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:20pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With Christmas fast approaching, one business in the Mount Isa CBD has taken it upon themselves to add some extra festive joy for its customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.