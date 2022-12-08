The Mount Isa Cricket Association's 2022-23 season has been full steam ahead since October's season opener with the Cavaliers sitting atop the table heading in to the Christmas break.
Clubs played their last games on December 3 and won't return until January for one week before another short break for the Goldfield Ashes in Charters Towers.
Normal scheduling will resume from January 28 through to the finals series in March.
A look at the season's results so far shows a dominant Cavaliers side who will be looking to continue their fine form after the break, while a Western Bulls outfit struggling to field players sit bottom of the league with one point.
The Cavaliers have won all but one game so far, with their only loss coming in the opening round fixture against the Black Stars.
The Black Stars and Panthers sit in the middle of the pack in second and third place respectively with only a win separating the two clubs.
Here's how the table looks so far:
The season will mark its return on Saturday, January 14 for a 10am start at Sunset Oval and Captain Cook Oval.
Fixtures for the second half of the season are:
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
