Ten north west Queensland councils endorse Regional Biosecurity Plan

By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 4:01pm
A plan to tackle the impact of pests and weeds in north west Queensland has been launched. File picture.

Ten councils in north west Queensland have agreed to a Regional Biosecurity Plan to battle the impacts of pests and weeds on the region's agriculture.

Local News

