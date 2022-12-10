The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Six Keys: Cloncurry archivists republish book on town's infamous 1932 bank robbery

JC
By Jeremy Cook
December 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bank of New South Wales in Cloncurry was robbed in 1932 as part of a daring heist that remains unsolved to this day. Picture Six Keys.

A book telling the story of Cloncurry's infamous 1932 bank robbery has been republished.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.