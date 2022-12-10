A book telling the story of Cloncurry's infamous 1932 bank robbery has been republished.
Six Keys: The Cloncurry Bank Robberies was first published more than a decade ago in March 2010 and tells the story of two banks that were robbed in one night.
As filmmakers look to unearth the urban legend, so too have the Cloncurry and District Historical and Museum Society who've republished the late John Williamson's beloved account of the robberies.
The robberies scandalised Cloncurry and "made it extremely difficult to carry on ordinary business" in the small north west Queensland town, according to reports in the Wednesday June 15, 1932 edition of the Daily Mercury.
Another article published a few days later in the North Queensland Register, said the robbery "was so cleverly planned and so neatly executed that there was no indication of it until the premises were open for business on Monday morning".
The case is cemented in to the heart of the town's urban folklore and remains unsolved to this day.
Mr Williamson's daughter, Leith Williamson, said she was pleased and thankful upon hearing that the first book was being republished.
"I am so pleased that my Dad's book is back in print and available for all to read," she said.
"I would like to thank the Society and its archivist Colin Randall for their efforts and perseverance in getting this facsimile edition published."
Ms Williamson said her dad had the "most enjoyable and rewarding experience" by writing the story and talking to people about the event.
"I am sure that the new readers of Dad's book will be similarly rewarded in the gripping tale of the 6 Keys."
The ninety-year-old heist has become the focus of much media attention in 2022.
Cloncurry siblings Luke and Madeleine Chaplain spent five days in September filming a short film about the robberies which they described as one of "Australia's greatest mysteries".
The film is expected to be released in 2023.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
