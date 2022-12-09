Traeger MP Robbie Katter has labelled the Queensland government's decision to abandon plans for an inland water grid as a "devastating" blow for communities in North Queensland.
Mr Katter and his KAP colleagues were at odds with the decision arguing that the proposal, called the Bradfield Scheme, would provide long term economic benefits to the region's agricultural sector.
The Bradfield Scheme concept proposed to divert water from North Queensland through the Great Dividing Range into rivers flowing west towards the Gulf of Carpentaria and then south through the Channel Country into Lake Eyre.
The $22.5 billion scheme was rejected by a state government-sanctioned panel headed by economist Ross Garnaut, who deemed that there was not enough water available for the project to work.
"There is no economic, environmental, social or cultural heritage case for immense storage of water in northern Queensland with a view to its movement over long distances west and south for irrigation," a report released on Thursday, December 9 said.
The scheme's economic efficacy was similarly questioned by a 2020 CSIRO report which found that future crop revenue wouldn't pay off the cost of water diversion infrastructure.
Mr Katter said Thursday's findings were "devastating" for all Queenslanders living west of the Great Dividing Range.
"This is our one opportunity as a nation to have a great project that can unlock the potential that we have and thanks to small-minded politician and bureaucrats it will remain untapped," he said.
"I will be very interested to pour over the chapter of the Report that identifies how much value you add when you provide water to those millions of acres of black soil plains."
State Water Minister Glenn Butcher said research showed that there wasn't "enough consistent water" to support the scheme.
"The independent panel found that the scheme's costs far exceed benefits, so they recommended exploring better options for using water to contribute to regional development," he said.
Mr Butcher said the panel "extensively investigated" the Bradfield Scheme while also exploring the possibilities of other "mini-Bradfield" water grids.
"The Queensland Government has thoroughly considered the report and accepted, or accepted in principle, all recommendations."
