Emergency services have said no one was injured and no damage to property occurred as a result of a grass fire near Mount Isa Mines.
Five fire crews attended the blaze near May Downs Road between Mount Isa Mines and George Fisher Mine at around midday on Sunday, December 11.
According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES), the blaze was left to burn within containment lines while being monitored for wind changes.
In a statement posted to social media on Sunday evening, Glencore Queensland Metals advised the public that emergency procedures had been activated at Mount Isa Mines, but presented no threat.
"The fire does not pose an immediate threat to people or plant and is being monitored closely," the post said.
A QFES spokesman said fire crews were mainly concerned about cattle and monitored the burn until around 10:50pm.
As temperatures begin to rise heading in to the summer months, residents in communities at risk of bushfires like Mount Isa are advised to be prepared in the event of a fire emergency.
QFES recommends residents in vulnerable locations be prepared for bushfires by ensuring flammable materials are stored away from homes and preparing a bushfire evacuation kit containing items such as clothes made from natural fibres, drinking water, valuables and identification documents, medications and means of communication.
Residents should monitor fire danger ratings and stay up-to-date with warnings once a fire starts in their area.
If residents feel their property is under threat, QFES advises to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics.
