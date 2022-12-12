The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services say no one hurt in grass fire near Mount Isa Mines

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grass fire sent smoke billowing across Mount Isa airport. Picture Samantha Campbell.

Emergency services have said no one was injured and no damage to property occurred as a result of a grass fire near Mount Isa Mines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.