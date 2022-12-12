Temperatures in north west Queensland are expected to cool only slightly over the coming week while still reaching fairly hot daytime maximums.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, maximum temperatures will reach the high thirties, pushing into the low forties for parts of the week in Mount Isa and surrounds. Residents up closer in the Gulf can expect similar heat on top of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.
The forecast shows sunny skies and light winds on Tuesday for Mount Isa with temperatures set to reach a top of 41 degrees and a low of 24.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday as morning south easterly winds of up to 25km/h lighten heading in to the evening. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 38 degrees during the day before falling to 22 degrees overnight.
Similar conditions are expected on Thursday with temperatures set to reach a top of 37 degrees and an overnight low of 21.
Partly cloudy skies are predicted heading in to the weekend, with the Bureau forecasting light winds on Friday and maximum temperatures of up to 38 degrees and a minimum of 21 degrees.
Similar temperatures are again forecast over the weekend as well as possible showers with a slight 10 per cent chance of rain on Saturday and a thirty per cent chance on Sunday.
Maximum temperatures will push a few degrees higher up in the Gulf, hovering in the low forties for much of the week. The chance of showers and possible thunderstorms will be medium to high on Tuesday and Sunday in locations such as Normanton, Burketown and Doomadgee.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 31.5 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 87.8 per cent.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
