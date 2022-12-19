The North West Star
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of north west Queensland and Channel Country

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:57am, first published December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its severe thunderstorm warning to include Mount Isa and parts of the Channel Country. Picture Bureau of Meteorology.

Update: 4:00pm -

The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its severe thunderstorm warning to include Mount Isa and parts of the Channel Country.

