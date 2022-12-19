The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its severe thunderstorm warning to include Mount Isa and parts of the Channel Country.
The update, issued at 2:56pm on Monday, December 19, warns of gusty severe thunderstorms and damaging winds.
Locations which may be affected include Mount Isa, Birdsville, Boulia, Bedourie and Dajarra.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of north west Queensland on Monday, December 19.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 1:56pm, saying a hot moist airmass had triggered severe thunderstorms in the north west forecast district.
The storms are likely to produce damaging winds and affect locations such as Duchess and Dajarra.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised people to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors and never under trees, avoid using the telephone and to be aware of fallen trees and powerlines.
For emergency assistance, contact the SES on 132 500.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni.
