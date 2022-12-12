The North West Star
QFES advises residents in Mount Isa to stay indoors amid smoke warning

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 4:35pm
An avoid smoke warning has been issued for Mount Isa as of 1:16pm on December 12. Picture QFES.

Emergency services have issued an avoid smoke warning for Mount Isa as flames from a grass fire near Mount Isa Mines continue to affect the city.

