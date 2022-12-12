Emergency services have issued an avoid smoke warning for Mount Isa as flames from a grass fire near Mount Isa Mines continue to affect the city.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) issued the warning at 1:16pm on Monday, December 12, advising residents to avoid driving through smoke where possible, stay indoors and refer to bushfire survival plans.
Residents have also been advised that while there is no direct fire threat to property at this time, reduced air quality may cause health impacts for some people.
Authorities have closed part of the Barkly Highway near Spear Creek Bridge to all traffic in both directions as of 3:51pm, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.
For road closure information, visit the QLD traffic website or call 131940.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
