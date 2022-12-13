Workers from a mine located 20 kilometres north of Mount Isa have been evacuated due to smoke from a nearby grass fire which has been burning for three days.
Mount Isa Mines confirmed it had evacuated its George Fisher Mine on Tuesday morning, December 13, saying that they were responding to a blaze immediately south.
A spokeswoman for Mount Isa Mines said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) were on site and working to protect people and infrastructure.
"In line with our emergency procedures we have taken precautionary steps to evacuate employees from George Fisher Mine due to potential for smoke ingress into the underground mine," a statement read.
It comes after emergency services issued an avoid smoke warning for Mount Isa one day earlier as flames from a grass fire near May Downs Road, continued to affect the city.
A QFES spokeswoman said one crew had continued to monitor the blaze since 7am on Tuesday morning.
Five crews initially responded to the blaze which began at around midday on Sunday.
According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, part of the Barkly Highway near Spear Creek has reopened with reduced lanes.
For road closure information, visit the QLD traffic website or call 131940.
