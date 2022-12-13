The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Julia Creek State School get sponsorship boost for weekly 'Breakfast Club'

December 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Creek State School Breakfast Club attendees planning some decorations. Picture supplied.

A "vital" school breakfast program in Julia Creek which provides free meals for students from financially stressed families has received extra funding support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.