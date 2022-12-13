A "vital" school breakfast program in Julia Creek which provides free meals for students from financially stressed families has received extra funding support.
Student volunteers at Julia Creek State School have been running a weekly "Breakfast Club" since 2017 with the aim of taking pressure off local families who might be struggle with cost-of-living pressures.
The program received a sponsorship boost in 2022 allowing the school to fund meals for all students for more than 12 months.
The funding, which was provided by South32 Cannington, will also help to supply groceries and meals for local families that may need a helping hand.
Julia Creek State School principal Tanya Ballantyne said the program was focused on serving healthy and nutritious food to all 46 of the school's students.
"This has been a highly successful and beneficial program," she said.
"The students have not only been able to fill their bellies with delicious and healthy foods before school, but the volunteers have also been able to develop their skills in food preparation and serving."
School Chaplain Angelina Crawford said the program had given students an opportunity to volunteer their time and taught them leadership responsibilities.
"Breakfast Club is a fantastic program which brings positivity and inclusion to our school community at Julia Creek State School," she said.
"We thank South32 for their sponsorship of this vital program."
