The George Fisher Mine, located north of Mount Isa, has reopened after a nearby grass fire forced workers to evacuate.
Mount Isa Mines issued a statement on December 14, saying it had reopened its George Fisher Mine following a "precautionary underground evacuation" in response to the fire.
"There is no current risk to people or plant," the statement said.
"We are continuing work with QFES to monitor and manage the fire.
"Our key priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees and community."
Part of the Barkly Highway near Spear Creek has reopened with reduced lanes in both directions, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.
Authorities have advised drivers on the highway to travel with caution, after the fire forced the closure of the road in both directions on Monday, December 12.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) crews have continued to monitor the fire which is burning on the western side of the Barkly Highway.
A QFES spokeswoman said the fire posed no direct threat to property or the Barkly Highway and crews weren't concerned.
Three crews were on site on Wednesday morning to continue monitoring the blaze.
An avoid smoke warning, which was issued by QFES on Monday afternoon, December 12, has also been rescinded.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
