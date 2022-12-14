The North West Star
Fire crews are continuing to monitor a grass fire near Mount Isa

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
The George Fisher Mine, located north of Mount Isa, has reopened after a nearby grass fire forced workers to evacuate.

