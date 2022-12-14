The North West Star
Land valuations to impact more than 10,000 north-west Queensland landowners

Updated December 15 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:30am
New land valuations will be issued for properties across Cloncurry, Mount Isa, Flinders, McKinlay and Richmond. Picture Lindy Hick

More than 10,000 landowners across north-west Queensland will receive new land valuations in March next year.

