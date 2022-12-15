Queensland's Chief Health Officer has renewed its push for people to get vaccinated amid rising case numbers of COVID-19 around the state.
QLD Health figures show that 13,632 cases were reported during the first week of December, which meant an increase of 21 per cent on the week prior.
The North West Hospital and Health Service confirmed an active case of COVID-19 at Mount Isa Hospital on December 15.
It's a far cry from the sort of numbers being reported at the start of 2022, yet, relatively low vaccination rates in north west Queensland have continued to worry experts.
Only 55 per cent of eligible people aged 16 or over throughout the north west have received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said while it was encouraging to see the number of hospitalisations remaining low throughout the state, a large number of people aged over 60 who weren't up-to-date with their vaccinations were being infected.
"People in this group are at significant risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, so it is vital they receive four doses of the vaccine," he said.
A spokeswoman for the North West Hospital and Health Service said one active case of the virus was being cared for at Mount Isa Hospital as of December 15.
"North West HHS will continue to monitor the situation and encourages the community to stay home if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms," the spokeswoman said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.