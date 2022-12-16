While Christmas is traditionally a time for joy and celebration, some members of the north west Queensland community might struggle to reconcile with having to spend their holiday season in hospital.
Which is why for nine years now, staff throughout the region's hospitals have embraced the festive cheer with an annual Christmas Decoration Competition.
The competition is a chance for staff to bring joy to patients and co-workers whose mood might otherwise be dampened by the challenging thought of having to spend Christmas in hospital, possibly away from family.
Staff from hospitals and health clinics participate in the tradition by going to special efforts to decorate their departments.
North West Hospital and Health Service Acting Chief Executive Sean Birgan said it was great to see staff championing the Christmas cause.
"While no one wants to be in hospital during the holidays, we appreciate the effort staff have gone to across our facilities to brighten up the hallways and departments for our patients and visitors who may be with us over the Christmas period," he said.
The overall "Grand Champion" for 2022 was the north west's Alcohol, tobacco and other drugs services departments, or ATODS for short. ATODS beat out 19 entrants from around the region to claim the prize.
Other winners were the Doomadgee Hospital who claimed the "Gingerbread Award" for the best use of recycled/handmade decorations, the Pathology Lab won the "Classic Christmas Award" for best use of traditional décor, the Public Relations department claimed the "Health Equity Award" for the best representation of health equity, and the Children's Ward and the Healthcare Standards Unit shared the spoils with the "Light, Camera, Action" Award for best Christmas movie theme.
Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary President, Sandra McGrady said the Auxiliary were proud to support the Christmas decoration competition after donating chocolates for participants, hampers for major category winners and a catered luncheon for the grand champion.
