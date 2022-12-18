Queensland taxi and rideshare drivers have been put on notice for the festive season after a recent compliance blitz flushed out several dodgy practices ripping off customers.
Almost 200 drivers were fined from about 1000 intercepts during the November crackdown and drivers are now being warned compliance action will be ramped up over the Christmas and New Year period.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said compliance officers would be conducting operations at all times of the day, including into the early hours of the morning, and drivers could expect to cop fines up to $5750 if caught breaking the rules.
"To see that around one in five drivers have been doing the wrong thing is completely unacceptable, and so we'll be ramping up this operation even further over the Christmas and New Year period," he said.
Mr Bailey said he had instructed his department to conduct targeted operations after receiving complaints of drivers refusing to turn on their meter and overcharging passengers.
Fines of varying amounts up to $575 were dished out to 181 cab and rideshare drivers during the November crackdown.
"Taxi drivers will be caught if they try and refuse fares or rip people off, and rideshare drivers will be caught if they tout for fares roadside and take trips that are not pre-booked," he said.
"We'll be conducting covert operations at all times of the day, so when a passenger gets in a taxi at 3am, the driver should expect it to be an enforcement officer, and they'll be caught out if they do the wrong thing."
Traeger MP Robbie Katter was at odds with the crackdown saying taxis were being unfairly targeted.
"The uneven playing field sparked by rideshare, combined with COVID-induced driver shortages and skyrocketing fuel prices, have brought the industry to its knees," he said.
"And now the community is wondering why they can't get a lift when they need one."
Mr Katter said there would always be dishonest taxi operators, but called on the state government to address unsustainable conditions within the industry.
"Six months ago, I backed taxi industry calls for the Queensland Government to immediately address the lack of a metered fair rise for taxis to combat higher fuel and operating costs to ensure the viability of all taxi operations, especially those in rural and regional Queensland," he said.
"This followed the KAP previously calling for legislation to create a non-politicised body to enforce fair regulations."
Mr Bailey said the government was doing what they could to support taxis, but asked taxi and rideshare drivers "to step up and follow the rules that are in place".
"If they don't, we'll have no hesitation in handing out fines of up to $5750," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
