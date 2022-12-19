Queensland police have charged a 35-year-old Normanton woman with grievous bodily harm after an alleged wounding on December 18.
Police alleged that the woman attended an address in Mareeba, located approximately 63 kilometres west of Cairns, where an altercation occurred with a 40-year-old Normanton man.
According to police, the man was left with a stab wound to the chest and was transported to Mareeba Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Following investigations, police were led to a separate address where the 35-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident.
The woman was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and contravention of a domestic violence order.
She is expected to appear before Mareeba Magistrates Court on December 19.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
