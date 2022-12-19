The North West Star
Normanton woman charged with grievous bodily harm in Mareeba

By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:27pm, first published 11:30am
Police have charged a Normanton woman after an alleged wounding in Mareeba. File picture.

Queensland police have charged a 35-year-old Normanton woman with grievous bodily harm after an alleged wounding on December 18.

