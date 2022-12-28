Year in review: sports

Take a look back at the sports stories that mattered in 2022 with the North West Star's year in review.
Sunny Raitava and Mornington Island Raiders celebrated at NQ Sports Awards - January
The Mornington Island Raiders and Mount Isa boxer Sunny Raitava were awarded the sporting excellence award and masters sports star of the year runner-up respectively at the NQ Sports Awards.
Mount Isa 2030 Winter Olympic bid - February
Steven Bradbury was joined by Jack Rafter and Dylan Katter on the "organising committee" for Mount Isa's "bid" for the 2030 Winter Olympics.
Mount Isa cowboy named in Australian PBR Global Cup team - March
Mount Isa cowboy Jake Curr readied himself for the international stage after being named on the 2022 PBR Australia Global Cup team to go to America in March.
Todd Austin wins Birdsville Cup - April
Barcaldine trainer Todd Austin won his third Birdsville Cup in under a decade at the first of two 2022 Birdsville meets.
Isans win adventure run - May
Mount Isa athletes Kim Alcorn and Toby Wicks were the winners of the inaugural 15-kilometre adventure run at the 2022 Julia Creek Dirt N Dust Festival.
Sunny Raitava wins amateur WBF world title - June
Mount Isa boxer Sunny Raitava reclaimed World Amateur Title belt status in June with a win in Caloundra.
Best of the best compete at Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft - July
The Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft wrapped up in July, with the best of the best riders placing in the prestigious competition.
Mount Isa Rodeo 2022 - August
Thousands of spectators walked through the gates of Buchanan Park for the 2022 Mount Isa Rodeo to witness a record number of competitors.
Triple Winter Olympian visits Mount Isa - September
North West Queensland basked in Olympic glory in September as triple Winter Olympian luge racer Alex Ferlazzo visited schools in the Isa region to inspire students to chase their dreams.
Kodie Kuskopf named Netball Queensland's 2022 Official of the Year - October
Kodie was presented his prize at the 2022 Netball Queensland Awards night in Brisbane alongside some of the state's best community players and coaches.
Isa's Ironwoman - November
Mount Isa triathlete Kimberley Alcorn toughed it out against the world's best in Hawaii, after competing at the 2022 Ironman World Championships. She finished the race in 11 hours and 42 minutes.
Cloncurry boy selected in Australian schoolboys rugby squad - December
Cloncurry's Ben Daniels was selected in the under 18s Australian schoolboys rugby squad while attending school in Brisbane.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
