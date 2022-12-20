Mount Isa City Council Mayor Danielle Slade has rejected allegations of bullying, saying complaints against her had been dismissed by the Office of the Independent Assessor.
Cr Slade said a motion moved during a Council meeting on December 14 was "contrary to the findings of an independent investigation".
The motion alleged that the Mayor had "failed to treat the Council employees in a reasonable, just and non-discriminatory way" by "denying executive staff access to the mayoral calendar".
In a statement provided to the North West Star, Cr Slade refuted "any suggestion of inappropriate behaviour" relating to the mayoral calendar.
"I note with interest that an allegation of inappropriate conduct relating to this specific issue was previously dismissed by the Office of the Independent Assessor," she said.
The Office of the Independent Assessor assess all councillor conduct complaints in Queensland and refers potential inappropriate conduct back to councils to decide.
It investigates misconduct complaints but not inappropriate conduct.
Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick said the decision making "was left with Council to manage".
"What I can say is that while it's been very unfortunate the Council has had to decide on this, it's now dealt with and finished," he said.
"It's been a very difficult time for a number of people and we respect that.
"Council can now move our focus back on to the progression of Mount Isa and serving the ratepayers of the city."
Cr Slade said she will be taking the matter further.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.