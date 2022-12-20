The North West Star
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade disciplined over alleged inappropriate conduct

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 4:01pm
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade has rejected allegations of inappropriate conduct. File picture.

Mount Isa City Council Mayor Danielle Slade has rejected allegations of bullying, saying complaints against her had been dismissed by the Office of the Independent Assessor.

