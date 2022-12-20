Christmas messages for North West Star readers

Christmas is about spending time with family and friends, it's about giving and being grateful for all that you have, it's about love, peace and joy.
It's been an absolute pleasure to be able to meet and spend time with so many people this year and it's not lost on me what an absolute honour it is be the Mayor of our great city.
Next year Mount Isa turns 100 and it will be a year full of celebrations, but it will also be a time to reflect on our remarkable history and the pioneers who developed this wonderful mining city. It doesn't matter if you have grown up in Mount Isa or you've been here for 5 minutes, you are now part of our great history.
This Christmas, I hope everyone has a chance to relax, reflect and spend time on what's most important in your life. We all know, it's not what's under the tree, but who's around it that counts.
On behalf of Mount Isa City Council staff and Councillors, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year. Bring on 2023.
As 2022 comes to a close, I have taken the opportunity to reflect on what a year it has been for the Traeger Electorate, and am thankful for the number of people who have reached out to me with issues throughout the year. Although we aren't able to solve them all, I am proud of the fact that people still reach out to me from all walks of life.
In recent weeks I have had the pleasure of attending many events, as schools, sporting groups, charities, associations, and communities wrap up their year. Those events come with not just a sense of finality, but also hope and happiness.
I am looking forward to spending Christmas with my wife Daisy, my two daughters, Peaches and Rosie, and our extended families, celebrating and no doubt eating far too much.
While 2022 has been a huge year with many challenges, it also came with its rewards and I continue to appreciate the immense resilience of people in the North West. I look forward to leading Katter's Australian Party and serving and working alongside the Traeger Electorate again in 2023.
God bless and I hope people find some time to reflect on the year, as well as peace and happiness over Christmas.
As yet another challenging year draws to a close, I find myself again asking: how can we, at The Salvos, express our immense gratitude to the Australian community for their generosity, kindness and support this year?
While I try to find the words, I think of families like Annie's. They were already living close to the poverty line when her employer cut her hours of work, tipping them over the edge. Heading into Christmas, they were struggling to make ends meet.
Agonising decisions like whether to put petrol in the car or food on the table; pay the electricity bill or buy medication plagued Annie every day.
She began having panic attacks and harbouring guilt about not being able to give her children everything they want and deserve. As you can imagine, celebrating Christmas felt impossible.
But thanks to the Aussie community spirit, Annie has hope.
"The Salvos helped us with bills and gave us vouchers so we could buy Christmas food and presents for the kids. It meant we could actually celebrate Christmas. I'm forever grateful, I really am," Annie said.
As a Salvation Army Officer, delivering services to people like Annie, there aren't enough words to express our deepest gratitude to a very generous Australian community- all we can do is say thank you.
Thank you for helping us keep Christmas alive for Aussies struggling to make ends meet, for helping us leave no one in need.
May you and your loved ones cherish this time of year and know that whatever the new year brings, the Salvos will walk alongside those in need and be there when you need us most.
