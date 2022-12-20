The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Minister pushes to keep 'water safety front of mind'

December 20 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Families across Queensland are being advised to keep an eye on children around swimming pools. File picture.

Families across the state have been advised to keep an extra eye on their children around swimming pools moving in to the middle of summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.