Families across the state have been advised to keep an extra eye on their children around swimming pools moving in to the middle of summer.
As the weather heats up, many families will be looking forward to spending more time outdoors and around water.
The Office of Fair Trading released their tips for keeping children safe during summer, saying there was no substitute for adult supervision.
Queensland Attorney-General and Justice Minister Shannon Fentiman said "parents and carers should keep constant watch".
"We want everyone to keep water safety front of mind," she said.
"Flotation and aquatic toys are not safety devices, so never assume that children are out of harm's way in the water while wearing them."
The tips included making sure pool gates were self-closing and latches were properly locked to prevent access when parents mightn't be around.
"Never prop pool gates open and keep furniture and other large items well clear so children can't use them to climb over," the minister said.
Approximately 339 people lost their lives to drowning across Australia throughout 2021-22, including 32 children under 14 years of age, according to Royal Life Saving Australia data.
Ms Fentiman said portable pools could be just dangerous as in-ground ones.
"Many parents and carers may not realise their significant drowning risks and potential need for fencing if a portable pool contains more than 30 centimetres of water," she said.
Royal Life Saving Chief Executive Officer Justin Scarr said the week between Christmas and January 2 was the deadliest period for drowning deaths and advised parents to be aware of children around water.
"Children can drown in only 3cm of water, silently within just 20 seconds," he said.
"Keep Watch and keep children within arm's reach.
"We want everyone to have a great time around the water, and go home safely at the end of the day."
