Police seek assistance in locating 22-year-old man from Mount Isa

Updated December 21 2022 - 9:55am, first published 9:34am
Police have sought public assistance in locating a man reported missing in Mount Isa. Picture supplied.

Queensland police have sought public assistance in locating a 22-year-old man named Tallis Ahfat who has been reported missing from the Mount Isa area.

