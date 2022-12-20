Queensland police have sought public assistance in locating a 22-year-old man named Tallis Ahfat who has been reported missing from the Mount Isa area.
Mr Ahfat's family say he has not contacted them since Friday, December 16 and have fears for his welfare, according to police.
Mr Ahfat is described as a First Nations man, about 170cm tall, proportionate build, dark curly hair with short back and sides.
He was last seen wearing a black bucket hat, brown cargo pants, black socks and black boots, and has a distinctive tattoo under his left eye and an Indigenous flag on his left forearm.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are advised to contact police immediately.
Police have said investigations are ongoing.
