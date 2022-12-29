Making the headlines in 2022: Jan-Jun

Take a look back at the stories that mattered in 2022 with the North West Star's year in review.
Katrina Gall Isa's best - January
Xtra Mile Cafe owner Katrina Gall was recognised as the 2022 Citizen of the Year for her extraordinary efforts to support the Mount Isa community during the COVID-19 lockdown, by supplying meals, sandwiches and more, free of charge.
Tassie dream soured - January
A Mount Isa family's dream of starting a new life turned sour when former Cloncurry Discovery Park manager Hamish Griffin uprooted their lives to work at the Big 4 Tourist Retreat resort in Strahan, Tasmania but had his employment terminated by his new boss before he could begin the job for being overweight.
Dino discovery - February
The Winton Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum unveiled a new crocodile known as a "broken dinosaur killer" found with a dinosaur in its stomach. The crocodile was discovered on Elderslie Station, near Winton and excavated by staff and volunteers from the Museum in 2010.
Just in time - February
Mount Isa baby Harrison was not due to come into the world for well over another month but was determined to make an entrance for "all the twos," born at North West Hospital on Tuesday night, or to be more accurate on "22/02/22 at 22:02" weighing just 2.16kg.
All fun and games - March
The Mount Isa Irish Club opened its new one million dollar children's playground which takes over the entire room which housed the old cafe around the club's tram. The playground has a giant slide, a noodle run, punching bags, a flying fox and a specific toddler's area with adventure boards along the walls, with tunnels above the tram.
DON bids farewell - March
Cloncurry Hospital farewelled a legend when director of nursing Lesley Laffey finished up after 26 years. With an impressive nursing career spanning more than 30 years, including the key role of DON at Cloncurry Hospital for almost 26 years, Lesley completed her last shift February 25 before retiring her stethoscope and enjoying precious time with her family.
Isa sculpture in Darwin - April
Mount Isa artist Claire Murphy travelled 1600 kilometres to have her sculptures Ben and Scrap on display at the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association annual conference in Darwin which sparked an even bigger interest in her talent after her piece went viral on social media.
Paying respect - April
Hundreds of Mount Isa residents payed their respects at an Anzac Day ceremony despite rainy conditions as the annual ceremonies returned to full capacity after two years of COVID limitations.
Isa label on the runway - May
Isa sisters, Jaunita Doyle, Dale Bruce, Glenda McCulloch and Cheryl Perez, behind Cungelella Art had their clothing label Myrrdah on the runway during Australian Fashion week.
Katter reclaims Kennedy - May
Bob Katter was re-elected in the seat of Kennedy for the eleventh time even gaining a slight swing towards him in the 2022 Federal Election.
Helping Ukraine - June
Mount Isa local and former Ukrainian Svitlana Cernoia raised almost $5000 to help relocate Ukrainian refugees in Queensland after they fled the Russian invasion.
Show milestone - June
Big crowds pulled up in Isa for the 40th Mount Isa Show. Show president Anne Pittis welcomed people to the 40th show saying the show was primarily put on for local people.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.