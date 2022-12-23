A major Queensland insurer is urging homeowners to keep their property maintenance up to scratch in preparation for wet and humid conditions.
RACQ is advising people to carry out simple tasks around their properties, including having roofs checked for damage, cleaning debris from gutters and being vigilant for signs of mould.
Property assurance specialist Chris Brock said assessors were finding many homeowners did not realise the importance of property maintenance.
"Simple tasks include having your roof checked yearly for damage, leaks and loose sheeting or tiles, keeping gutters, drains and stormwater pipes clear of debris, and ensuring doors and windows are properly sealed," he said.
"We also urge homeowners to make sure garden beds against the home have adequate drainage, so water is diverted away from the building rather than pooling against external walls.
"The level of damage isn't necessarily determined by the age of the home, rather the design and how regularly it's maintained."
Mr Brock said keeping properties well-maintained would also prevent secondary issues such as mould growth.
"A combination of heat, humidity and water is the perfect breeding ground for mould, particularly in closed up and poorly ventilated areas," he said.
"It's important to be mindful of water leaks, damp and mouldy smells, and discolouration on walls or ceilings.
"To reduce the risk of mould following wet weather, open up windows when possible, use fans and dehumidifiers, and turn your air-conditioner to the dry setting.
"However, check your air-conditioner isn't harbouring mould inside before turning it on."
