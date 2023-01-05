Winning $3.3m Julia Creek lotto ticket unclaimed

A person who bought an entry in last Saturday's Gold Lotto draw from the newsagency in Julia Creek is now a multi-millionaire but is yet to claim their prize.
Four Queenslanders each scored more than $3.3 million in the weekend's $40 Million Megadraw drawn on New Year's Eve, among the 12 division one winning entries nationally.
Two of the winning entries went to a man from Forest Lake and a woman from Loganholme.
However, the other two winners remain a mystery.
The two winning entries were sold at the Julia Creek News, and from Nextra Orion, in Springfield, a suburb of Brisbane.
The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4325 on December 31 were 11, 23, 35, 42, 20 and 45, while the supplementary numbers were 8 and 38.
The Forest Lake man told The Lott he didn't get a wink of sleep on New Year's Eve after he checked his Saturday Gold Lotto ticket before bed and realised he was a multi-millionaire.
"Normally I don't really check my ticket straight away, but on Saturday night I thought I'd have a quick look," he said.
"Then I started scrolling, and I could see all six numbers lit up.
"I told my wife, and we checked the ticket together. I've checked it a few times since I can tell you.
"We didn't get much sleep that night. We just couldn't believe it. It's pretty surreal."
He described the win as life-changing, saying he and his wife would pay off their mortgage and help out their children.
