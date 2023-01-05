Flood cameras in the north west Queensland town of Richmond have started to be replaced after monitoring equipment was switched off in late 2022.
Richmond Shire Council will test a $6,000 camera in the new year as it seeks to replace all eight pre-existing flood cameras.
Richmond Shire Chief Executive Peter Bennett said if the new camera performs well, the Council will request funding to replace the remaining seven cameras.
"If the camera works properly we will have it up and running on Council's website within the next week or so," he said.
"Council is going to make sure the cameras can attach to the existing poles in place otherwise this will be an expensive replacement item.
"The last quote we got for installing a new pole was just over $6,000 too."
Residents were able to access pre-existing flood camera feeds online to get up to date information on road closures and flooding after heavy rain events.
The cameras were switched off, however, on November 30 after the company that operates the camera feeds, DIT AgTech, identified problems with its flood monitoring software.
Without the cameras, Council staff have to manually check roads and river crossings.
Replacement options were discussed in mid-December after the Council received quotes from three different companies.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
