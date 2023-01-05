The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Police continue search for missing 22-year-old Tallis Ahfat reported missing from Mount Isa

Updated January 5 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tallis Ahfat was last seen wearing an orange, black and white polo shirt with black shorts and shoes and a maroon bucket hut. Picture QPS.

Police have continued their search for a 22-year-old man reported missing from Mount Isa since mid-December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.