Police have continued their search for a 22-year-old man reported missing from Mount Isa since mid-December.
According to police, Tallis Ahfat was last seen wearing an orange, black and white polo shirt with black shorts, shoes and a maroon bucket hat.
Information from police also revealed Mr Ahfat has a medical condition which requires regular medication.
The 22-year-old was last in contact with his family on Friday, December 16 who said they were concerned for his welfare.
He has been described as a First Nations man, about 170cm tall, proportionate build, dark curly hair with short back and sides.
He has a distinctive star tattoo under his left eye and an Indigenous flag on his left forearm.
Police are continuing to investigate and have advised anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.