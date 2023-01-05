Widespread rainfall across the state has filled rain gauges, with some graziers in parts of north and central west Queensland enjoying the best start to the season in years.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said more severe thunderstorms were likely across the north west region heading later into the week, due ongoing monsoon activity.
"Further rain and showers, possibly heavy at times, with the chance of thunderstorms are forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend," a Bureau spokesperson said.
In the north west region, including areas around the southern Atherton Tablelands and Croydon region recorded rainfall totals close to 100 millimetres on Wednesday.
The township of Innot Hot Springs, south west of Cairns, recorded 98mm on Wednesday, whilst Nardoo Station, north of Cloncurry, recorded 89mm.
The heaviest falls recorded in the last week have been 511.6 mm at Southwell Station, in Cape York, 332 mm at Nardoo Station, 298.5 mm at Gregory Downs Outstation, 288 mm Green Hills, and 276 mm at the Normanton Airport.
Lyn French of Gilberton Station on the Gilbert River posted to Who Got The Rain? on Facebook on Thursday to report they've recorded 67mm since Wednesday.
"We haven't see a good start of season like this for long time," Ms French posted to WGTR.
"If we listen to grandad we're in for another 1974 season - bring it on, our country needs a good soaking.
"No complaints from here as we've seen too many dry times to complain. Our pantry is full, so bring it on huey!"
BoM is forecasting a trough will linger over north, north west Queensland until the weekend.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.