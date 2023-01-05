The North West Star
Soldiers Hill man charged with attempted murder after alleged domestic violence incident

January 6 2023 - 8:00am
A 23-year-old Soldiers Hill man was charged with attempted murder after an alleged domestic violence incident. File picture.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were found with multiple stab wounds in Mount Isa.

