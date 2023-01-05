A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were found with multiple stab wounds in Mount Isa.
Police were called to Burke Street at approximately 10:30pm on Friday, December 30 following reports of a serious assault.
Upon arrival, police located a male in his 40s and a female in her 20s with multiple stab wounds.
According to police, both were transported to Mount Isa Hospital where the woman remained in a stable condition and the man received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested a 23-year-old Soldiers Hill man at the scene.
The man has since been charged with one count each of domestic violence-related attempted murder, the contravention of a domestic violence order and acts intended to maim.
He is expected to next appear at Mount Isa Magistrates Court on February 13.
Mount Isa police District Acting Officer in charge Jake Lacy told the ABC that "both victims are in Mount Isa Hospital and recovering well".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.