A Mount Isa triathlete has smashed her own personal goals to qualify for the 2023 Ironman World Championships in Hawaii after completing only her second full Ironman triathlon.
Colleen Boshoff will travel to Kona, Hawaii, in October to compete against some of the world's best triathletes.
Ms Boshoff qualified after finishing her second full distance Ironman event in Busselton in early December.
The Ironman events are considered some of the most gruelling one-day sporting events in the world and consist of a 3.8km swim, a 180km cycle and a 42.2km run.
Ms Boshoff said qualification came as "a bit of a shock".
"It was decided last minute to do Busselton which wasn't part of my plan at the start of the year," she said.
"But the opportunity came up, so I entered and did it.
"It was a good surprise."
The 45-year-old mother of three had planned to do her first Ironman once her youngest child had finished grade 12.
Her ultimate goal was to then qualify for a spot at Kona.
Ms Boshoff smashed both those goals before her son graduated, qualifying for the World Championships with a personal best time of 11 hours and 48 minutes at Busselton.
"Even though it was ahead of my goal, it wouldn't have been possible without the support of my family and my husband," she said.
"I'm super excited and my husband will hopefully get to come and experience it with me."
In preparation for the World Championships, Ms Boshoff will compete in two long distance triathlons and one Ironman event before October.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.