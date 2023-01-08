The North West Star
$10,000 Cloncurry Christmas gift helps build dream Townsville sandpit

By Newsroom
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 8:00am
A Townsville mother won $10,000 after buying a winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket from Cloncurry. Picture supplied.

A Townsville mum is planning some home renovations and a dream sandpit for her children after scratching a $10,000 prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket she received from a Cloncurry family member for Christmas.

