A Townsville mum is planning some home renovations and a dream sandpit for her children after scratching a $10,000 prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket she received from a Cloncurry family member for Christmas.
The prize-winning $1 Spring Winnings Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Chaplain's Newsagency in Cloncurry.
"It came in a Christmas card from a family member in Cloncurry," the winning North Queenslander explained.
"We often give each other Instant Scratch-Its tickets, but this was the last thing we expected.
"It was Christmas Day, and I was waiting for lunch to cook in the oven when I scratched it.
"It was a bit surreal. No other present quite compared to this.
"We even asked the person who gave it to us if they wanted a 'finder's fee', but they were happy to see us win.
