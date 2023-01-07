Tickets to one of Mount Isa's most highly anticipated social events will go on sale in two weeks, organisers have announced.
Ronald McDonald House Charities took to social media to announce that tickets to its 2023 Charity Gala Ball will go on sale on Saturday, January 21 at 8am from Mount Isa McDonalds.
Tickets are $220 each and include beverages, entertainment and a three course meal.
The event, which is scheduled to take place on February 18, is one of the biggest on the city's social calendar, with tickets typically selling out in minutes.
In 2019, tickets to the event sold out in eight minutes as punters lined the entrance of Mount Isa McDonalds in their droves.
Money raised from the event will go towards supporting the Ronald McDonald House in Townsville which acts a home away from home for Mount Isa families whose children require intensive care at Townsville Hospital.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
