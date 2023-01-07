The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Tickets to 2023 Mount Isa Ronald McDonald House NQ Charity Ball to go on sale in mid-January

JC
By Jeremy Cook
January 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tickets to the 2023 Mount Isa Ronald McDonald House NQ Charity ball will go on sale on January 21. File picture.

Tickets to one of Mount Isa's most highly anticipated social events will go on sale in two weeks, organisers have announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.