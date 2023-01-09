Police in Mount Isa and Cloncurry intercepted 26 drivers for drug driving and charged several as part of a Christmas road safety campaign.
As part of the operation, Police conducted a total of 104 drug tests since December 10, 2022 after emphasis was placed on detecting drug drivers.
Police charged several drivers for returning a positive result for a relevant drug including a 48-year old Mount Isa man who was charged with two separate counts of drug driving.
According to police, officers intercepted a vehicle on Marian Street for a roadside breath test on December 21.
The man allegedly returned a positive result for a relevant drug. Officers also conducted a search of the vehicle and located a quantity of illicit drugs.
Police intercepted the same male driver on Hilary Street less than two weeks later on January 1 where he allegedly returned another positive result.
The man's license was immediately suspended. He is expected to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on February 20 and March 23 on one charge of possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of drug driving.
Police laid several other charges for drug driving over the Christmas period including a 34-year-old Mount Isa woman, a 27-year-old Mount Isa woman and a 40-year-old Cloncurry man.
In a statement, Sergeant Paul Quinlan issued a warning to any potential drug drivers.
"Drug driving is dangerous and having drugs present in your system can affect your judgement, vision, co-ordination, and reflexes, all of which increase the likelihood of you having a crash," he said.
Penalties for drug driving can result in fines of up to $4,000 and up to nine months in prison.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.