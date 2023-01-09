More rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to hit north west Queensland over the coming week as ongoing monsoon activity continues to affect the region.
The north west has already received heavy rainfall over the new year with some areas receiving more than 200mm of rain in the first seven days of 2023.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a final flood warning for the Leichhardt and Nicholson Rivers, saying river levels have eased while warnings remain in place for the Diamantina, Georgina and Flinders Rivers.
The Bureau's forecast for the next seven days shows heavy rain for the region with up to 100mm predicted to fall in locations such as Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Richmond, Hughenden, Winton and up in the Gulf.
Mount Isa can expect continued downpours over the next seven days as well.
Tuesday's forecast shows a high chance showers and a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures are predicted to reach a top of 32 degrees and a low of 25.
More showers are likely on Wednesday and Thursday during the afternoon and the evening as well as possible thunderstorms.
Temperatures will reach a maximum of 35 degrees before dropping to a minimum of 24 degrees on Wednesday. Similar temperatures have been forecast for Thursday.
Similar conditions are expected on Friday with more rain and possible storms. Temperatures will reach a daytime maximum of 31 degrees and an overnight low of 24.
Rainfall is likely to ease heading in to the weekend with up to 4mm falling on Saturday and 0.4mm on Sunday. The chance of a storm will persist on Saturday while maximum temperatures cool to 26 degrees and then 27 degrees on Sunday.
Up in the Gulf, sustained rainfall and possible thunderstorms will persist through the week with maximum temperatures hovering in the low thirties and high twenties.
As for the lake levels, Mount Isa Water Board reports Lake Moondarra is sitting at 31.34 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 101.75 per cent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.