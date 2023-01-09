Investigations are underway after a vehicle collided with a building in Mount Isa CBD overnight.
According to police, a male driver was transported to Mount Isa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle accident on Sunday night, December 8.
The collision occurred at around 10pm when the vehicle crashed in to a business on the corner of West Street and Isa Street.
Police have said the incident is under investigation.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
