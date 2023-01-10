Petrol price pain hit an all-time high in 2022 according to a recently released report, which forecasts a slight easing in 2023.
The report, published by RACQ, shows that the average price of unleaded in Mount Isa for the year was 207.1 cents per litre, more than 50 cents per litre more expensive than in 2021.
The difference in diesel prices was even more stark and motorists in the region paid 212.9 cents per litre on average, up 64.5 cents per litre compared to the average in 2021.
Daily price average records for both kinds of fuel were also broken, with unleaded prices peaking at 228.2 cents per litre in July and diesel prices hitting 245.7 cents per litre in October according to RACQ data.
Principal economic and affordability specialist at RACQ, Dr Ian Jeffreys, said the situation would have been far worse without federal intervention and that 2023 would likely be a better year for motorists.
"We saw an increase in oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent international sanctions against Russia," Dr Jeffreys said.
"Without the excise cut, prices on the most expensive days in June would have been about 24 cents per litre higher.
"Thankfully, global prices have eased since and while fuel markets are extremely volatile, the future is looking brighter."
This relief is yet to come for motorists in Mount Isa as of January 10, as price aggregator Petrol Spy reports most retailers were charging in excess of 190 cents per litre for unleaded.
United Mount Isa is currently the cheapest place to buy fuel in town, as the retailer reports an unleaded price of 197.9 cents per litre, and 223.9 cents per litre for diesel.
