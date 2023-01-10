North West Queensland's health authorities have made appointments to two key positions on its board over the Christmas period.
North West Hospital and Health (NWHH) Chair Cheryl Vardon announced the appointment of Fiona Hill to the board and Professor Eleanor Milligan to the role of Deputy Chair in December 2022.
Ms Vardon welcomed both appointments who "bring a wealth of relevant knowledge and experience to the NWHH Board".
"I am confident they will continue to enhance the great work of the board," she said.
"I welcome these new appointments and look forward to our board working together, to lead North West Hospital and Health Service to deliver safe, sustainable health care across the north west."
Ms Hill is a First Nations woman of the Waluwarra, Alywarra, Yirendali and Ngawun peoples who has worked for more than 30 years in government, social and community service sectors within Mount Isa and gulf communities.
She is currently Chief Executive Officer at North West Queensland Indigenous Catholic Social Services.
Professor Milligan was appointed to the role of Deputy Chair after serving as a Board member since April 2022.
She also serves as Chair of the Board Safety, Quality and Clinician Engagement Committee.
The North West Hospital and Health Board governs the North West Hospital and Health service and reports to the Minister for Health and Ambulance Services.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
