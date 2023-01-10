Queensland's newest multi-millionaire has claimed their $3.3 million Gold Lotto prize ten days after a winning ticket from Julia Creek was drawn.
The winning entry was purchased at Julia Creek News and marks the owner's first Gold Lotto division one win.
"We have previously sold two $80,000 first prizes in Golden Casket back in the day and have also had a large Instant Scratch-Its win," Julia Creek News owner Ellen Warner said.
Ms Warner, who has owned the newsagency for almost 38 years, said she was pleased to hear the winner had been united with their prize.
"My wish for the winner is that this prize brings you joy," she said.
The Julia Creek ticket was one of four division one winners in Queensland and one of 12 across Australia from the Saturday Gold Lotto draw on New Year's Eve 2022.
Each winning entry pocketed more than $3 million each. The Julia Creek winner has chosen to remain anonymous and celebrate their prize win in private.
