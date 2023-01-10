The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

$3.3 million Gold Lotto ticket purchased from Julia Creek claimed ten days after draw

Updated January 13 2023 - 1:58pm, first published January 10 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winner of a $3.3 million Gold Lotto prize sold in Julia Creek has claimed their win ten days after it was drawn. Picture supplied.

Queensland's newest multi-millionaire has claimed their $3.3 million Gold Lotto prize ten days after a winning ticket from Julia Creek was drawn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.