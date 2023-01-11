Data shows that police issued almost 500 infringement notices for speeding motorists across the Mount Isa region during the last three months of 2022.
In total, 481 speeding tickets were issued between September 1 and December 31 as part of a targeted police crackdown on speeding.
According to police, officers intercepted vehicles travelling more than 40km/h over the speed limit in two separate incidents.
A vehicle was caught travelling at 152km/h in a 100km/h speed zone on the Barkly Highway near Cloncurry on November 10.
A 32-year-old male driver from Cloncurry allegedly returned a positive saliva test for a relevant drug and was subsequently charged with drug driving, police have said.
A 42-year-old Mount Isa man was then caught doing 146km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Barkly Highway near Mount Isa on December 7.
Both men were issued a $1078 infringement notice for speeding and had their licenses suspended for six months.
In a statement, police reminded drivers to regularly check their speed and drive to the speed limit.
"Remember it's a limit, not a target," Sergeant Paul Quinlan said.
"Always drive to the road, weather conditions and your capabilities."
Of the 481 speeding infringements issued over the three month period, 292 occurred on the Barkly Highway, 81 on the Flinders Highway, 34 on Burke Developmental Road, 26 on Wills Developmental Road, 16 on the Landsborough Highway, 14 on Diamantina Developmental Road, 12 on Eyre Developmental Road and 6 on Karumba Developmental Road.
Police also issued five drink driving charges and 13 drug driving charges over the same period.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
