Of the 481 speeding infringements issued over the three month period, 292 occurred on the Barkly Highway, 81 on the Flinders Highway, 34 on Burke Developmental Road, 26 on Wills Developmental Road, 16 on the Landsborough Highway, 14 on Diamantina Developmental Road, 12 on Eyre Developmental Road and 6 on Karumba Developmental Road.