An art competition in the north west Queensland town of Hughenden is encouraging artists to design sculptures for a chance to win up to $10,000 in prize money.
The competition, which is being run by the Flinders Shire Council, is being used to promote visual art that reflects on the shire within the community.
Entrants have been asked to use themes that represent the shire as inspiration for their sculptures.
The sculptures will be displayed along a trail from the Hughenden Recreational lake to the Hughenden Showgrounds as part of the Festival of Outback Skies from April 28 to 30, 2023.
Two prizes will be up for grabs including a $10,000 Acquisitive Prize and a $3,000 People's Choice prize.
The winning sculpture of the Acquisitive Prize will be acquired by the Flinders Shire Council for permanent public display within the shire.
The Festival of Outback Skies will be held for the first time in 2023.
The schedule for the festival includes:
Tickets will go on sale in January, 2023 and will include package tours with accommodation and "Dinner under the Stars" which will run from Townsville.
People interested in volunteering should contact the Flinders Shire Council events team on (07) 4741 2900 or email flinders@flinders.qld.gov.au.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.