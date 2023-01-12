Police have said a juvenile is assisting with inquiries after a vehicle stolen from Cloncurry was located in Mount Isa on January 12.
Police are also attempting to recover a second vehicle which was stolen from Mount Isa in the late evening on January 11 in a separate incident.
According to police, a black Toyota Prado was stolen from Cloncurry some time between 9:30pm January 10 and 8:45am January 11.
The Prado was located in the Mount Isa suburb of Pioneer on the morning of January 12.
Police have said a second vehicle, a red Toyota Prado, which was stolen from Hercules Rd in Sunset at around 11pm on January 11 has yet to be recovered.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
