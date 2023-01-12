The chief executive of north west Queensland's health service will depart from his role on January 20, it has been announced.
Chief Executive Craig Carey announced his departure from the North West Hospital and Health Service (NWHHS) on January 12 in a joint statement to media alongside Board Chair Cheryl Vardon.
"I thank Mr Carey for his commitment to rural and remote health," Ms Vardon said.
"We acknowledge the contribution he has made across the North West and extend our very best wishes to him in his future endeavours."
Mr Carey said he was grateful for the support he had received during his tenure which started in October 2021.
"While healthcare delivery is our responsibility, it is also a privilege to deliver healthcare to the North West communities we are here to serve," he said.
"I am grateful to the Board and to the NWHHS staff for their support during my tenure.
"I will always carry with me the rich experiences I have had of the incredibly diverse North West and in particular the stories of the individuals, families and communities that have been shared with me on the journey."
Mr Carey led the commitment to protect North West communities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic while re-establishing specialist outpatient and elective surgery services and other outreach programs impacted throughout the pandemic.
Satellite renal dialysis chairs have now been operational in Cloncurry since August and services commenced in Doomadgee and on Mornington Island in November.
Sean Birgan will act as chief executive while a recruitment process is underway.
