The state government's revised youth justice laws which were outlined in late December have been met with criticism from Traeger MP Robbie Katter.
The new laws were announced by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on December 29 following the alleged murder of Emma Lovell and alleged attempted murder of her husband during a north Brisbane home invasion on Boxing Day.
As part of the changes, prison terms for car thieves will rise from seven to 10 years and those who steal cars at night, threaten or use violence, are armed or pretend to be armed, are with others, or damage or threaten property will face 14 years behind bars.
Mr Katter labelled the changes "a cheap political stunt", telling the North West Star that the new laws won't have any "significant impact".
He said there needed to be "some rigour" around minimum sentencing.
"They're saying they're going to expand or lengthen the maximum sentence, which sounds harsh," he said.
"But, I challenge anyone to go and find me anyone who has been issued with the maximum sentence."
The new laws will also force judges to take into account a child offender's previous bail history, crimes and track record when deciding on bail applications and slap them with increased penalties if they boast about their crimes on social media.
Assistant Police Commissioner George Marchesini has been appointed to the new role of Youth Crime Taskforce commander and two new youth detention centres will be built in Cairns and the southeast.
The government will also spend almost $10 million to speed up the sentencing of children before courts in Brisbane, Townsville, Southport and Cairns.
The same amount will be spent trialling 20,000 engine immobilisers in Townsville, Cairns and Mount Isa.
Premier Palaszczuk told reporters in December that "community safety has to come first here".
"Can I say this, I've gotta be upfront and be frank: The courts need to do their job, the courts need to do their job," she said.
Minister for Children and Youth Justice Leanne Linard said more than two dozen programs to divert children away from crime will continue.
"There is no one-size-fits-all solution," the Minister said.
"The community must be kept safe."
Mr Katter said he could "almost agree in principle" with some of the measures taken but said conventional youth detention wasn't helping to reduce reoffending.
"They will need more accommodation for offenders if they're going to be serious about providing consequences," he said.
"But, building the conventional youth detention centre like they've been doing is the absolute definition of stupidity."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
